The annual chance to learn more about our town’s history is fast approaching as Lynn’s Heritage Day is taking place next weekend.

The day, which takes place each year, gives people the opportunity to take a look inside some of Lynn’s landmarks and celebrate the town’s culture.

Taking place on Sunday, September 8 from 10am to 4pm, it is part of a national fortnight of activities celebrating heritage, history and culture.

The Red Mount will be open to look around

“The town is buzzing and full of people,” said Laura Gunn, one of three volunteers from the King’s Lynn Civic Society who organise the event.

“It is so satisfying for us to see the smiles on the faces of residents and visitors of all ages and makes the months of preparation all worthwhile.”

Each year has a different theme, with this year’s being routes, networks and connections.

Plenty will be taking place at The Walks

There is plenty on offer in relation to the theme, including Dr Paul Richards giving a talk on Pilgrimage in Medieval England and Europe, an exhibition on some of the lost railways of West Norfolk, vintage buses travelling around the town, boats on the pontoons and the West Lynn ferry will be running and learn how ships get safe passage up the river at the Pilots’ Office.

Lynn has a uniquely rich heritage dating back almost a thousand years and there are 50 historic buildings open, many of which are private houses and businesses not open to the public on any other day of the year.

Anna Gunn, Civic Society secretary, added: “This wouldn’t be possible without the support of West Norfolk Council and their staff, our sponsors, the entertainers, building owners, stall holders, the Town Guides and other local charities.

“I want to especially thank our stewards and volunteers. Without them, we would not be able to open many of the buildings that will be accessible on the day.”

Lots of classic vehicles will be on display

You can climb the tower at the Pilots’ Office or Clifton House, or book a Bell Tower Tour at the Minster.

If you fancy going underground, try the WWII air-raid shelters on Tuesday Market Place or the atmospheric wine vaults at Bank House.

The town hall will be open selling refreshments in aid of the mayor’s charities.

The Custom House will also be open

On the day, you can hop on a bus to visit the South Gate, venture down to the Hardwick Cemetery or out to Gaywood to St Faith’s Church and its unique panels showing the Armada, Queen Elizabeth I and the Gunpowder Plot.

Entertainment on offer this year includes traditional folk music, 1940s singer and jazz bands located in historic pubs such as the Lattice House, the White Hart, and Crown and Mitre.

Elsewhere in town, there will be Morris dancers, singers, talks, walks and exhibitions.

Morris dancers will also be performing

There will be stalls in King’s Staithe Square and the East Norfolk Militia will be mustering next to the Custom House.

There will also be a local produce market on Saturday Market Place.

A re-enactment will be taking place at The Walks, which is maintained by West Norfolk Council’s parks department.

Actors will be recreating life in the mediaeval period and the Civil War, birds of prey, archery and a train ride will take place.

The Bank House is taking part in Heritage Open Day

Why not visit the ninth Classic Car Day on Tuesday Market Place.

Programmes will be available from Tourist Information Centre and at locations all around town for details of buildings and events along with the bus timetable and a timetable of activities on the day.

There will also be an interactive map on the Civic Society website.

A reenactment will be taking place at The Walks

The Baden Powell boat will be available to see

A lute player in Lynn

