A salon owner is reaching out to the LGBTQ+ community to offer advice and support with all things hair and beauty.

Sharon Powell, who has owned the Cutting Corner Hair Salon in Lynn for seven years, wants to offer her expertise to those who think they need some help discovering their identity.

She particularly wants to help transgender people who are transitioning after her daughter did so ten years ago.

“We found that at the time, there was not a lot of help and I want to help people that are in the same situation and may just need a friendly face,” said Sharon.

“GPs at the time didn’t know what to do either, but she (Sharon’s daughter) has now flourished.

“I have always said I would like to give something back to the community.”

The Willow Park salon owner wants to make her shop a welcoming place for members of the LGBTQ+ community and their families to come and chat.

“I want to help people and their family members, I know how it felt being a mother,” she added.

“If we don’t know the answer to something, we could go to the right person and find out for them.”

Sharon is inviting members of the LGBTQ+ to come in for a coffee and a chat to introduce herself before offering one-to-one tutorials on how to do hair and makeup at home.

The option to go into the salon in the evening for a more private session is also available.

She also plans to be at Lynn’s Pride event on August 17.