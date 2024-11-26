A huge turnaround at a school which was deemed “inadequate” just two years ago has seen it receive a positive visit from Ofsted.

Following a visit from inspectors in late October, King’s Oak Academy in Gaywood has been deemed “good” in all areas.

A report from the education watchdog recognised the high ambitions the school has for pupils, who range from pre-school up to those aged 19. They learn well in a calm and caring environment where adults know their individual needs extremely well.

King's Oak Academy was deemed 'inadequate' just two years ago - but is now 'good' in all areas

Inspectors commented on the fact that “older pupils love helping younger peers on the playground”.

Staff have also spoken of their pride that their commitment to “celebrating difference” was identified.

Head teacher Julia Christou said: “I am proud that following all of the hard work of staff, children, and parents, that children are receiving the good quality of education they deserve.”

Glyn Hambling, CEO of the Unity Education Trust which runs the school, added: “I am absolutely delighted with this Ofsted inspection judgement which recognises the unrelenting work undertaken by the school leadership, staff, parents and central Unity Education Trust staff.

“The transformation from a school judged inadequate in ‘special measures’ to now being judged good in all aspects of inspection has been brought about by clear school improvement drives, to include leadership and staffing reviews, an overhaul of the curriculum, commitment to quality first teaching for all, embedding procedures and communication with all stakeholders.

“I would like to personally thank all those involved including the tremendous engagement from our children, their families and surrounding communities.

“This outcome demonstrates the importance of clear partnership working against providing the very best care, teaching and the raising of aspirations for wonderful children who deserve the very best.”

Inspectors recognised the emphasis that King’s Oak, formerly known as Howard Infant School, has placed on developing and securing a curriculum which meets the needs of the children, providing adaptations for youngsters with special educational needs and disabilities.

They identified that all pupils receive high quality teaching to read effectively, while “the culture of behaviour in the school has been transformed” with a marked improvement in pupils’ attitudes.

Children in the early years provision were recognised as being “increasingly resilient and independent”.

Attendance has also been drastically improved, with inspectors saying it has been “flipped on its head” as pupils now attend regularly.

Meanwhile, trustees keep a close eye on how the school is performing, challenge leaders, and provide support to staff in managing their workload and wellbeing.

Ofsted found that staff are “proud to be part of King’s Oak”.

Areas for further improvement include an increased focus on the teaching and standards in writing, to continue developing pupils’ vocabulary and language development in early years, and to ensure that high expectations for behaviour are implemented consistently.