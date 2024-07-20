In our weekly Memory Lane Schooldays feature, we look back at a design challenge ten years ago…

Inspired by a visit to Norwich where they saw a 22m cardboard church constructed as part of the Norwich and Norfolk Festival, representatives of Year 5 at Lynn’s Fairstead Community School launched their own design challenge in July 2014.

Among the designs from the children were model clocktowers, lighthouses and churches. Dow Chemicals presented pupils with stationery equipment and the winners with book tokens.

Lynn’s Fairstead Community School pupils in July 2014

The head teacher, Hazel Spink, said: “We look to offer all our children every opportunity to realise their potential and activities like this are an important part of it.”