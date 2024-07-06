Students and staff sported a rainbow array of colours as they showed their support for the LGBTQ+ community during their own Pride event.

For the second year running, Lynn’s Springwood High School took part in a number of activities including competitions and cake decorating.

“Students were encouraged to ‘wear it rainbow’ for the day to show their support, so they could wear coloured socks or add accessories to their uniform,” said Alice Betts, equality and diversity lead at Springwood, which is part of the West Norfolk Academies Trust.

Springwood High School's Pride event. Pictures: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

There was also a lunchtime Pride Party, which featured competitions and music, along with activities such as cake decorating and face painting, and a photo booth where partygoers could commemorate the event.

Springwood Pride was organised by the school’s Diversity Council, which comprises 15 students from across all year groups, and aims to promote equality and diversity throughout the school.

They were responsible for the school’s first Pride event.

The opportunity for face paint was not missed.

Last year, they introduced a pledge encouraging people to be more accepting of each other, which said: ”I can be proud of who I am. I will ensure others have the safety to be proud of who they are.”

“It is important that we mark this event at Springwood, because we want our school to be a welcoming place to all students, regardless of their identity,” added Mrs Betts.

“This party was a way of celebrating, but also showing our LGBTQ+ students that they are safe at Springwood and can be proud to be themselves.”

Reporting by Beatrice Feaviour