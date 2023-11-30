Young scouts have enjoyed commemorating a popular children’s book in an event held in Lynn.

The 12th King’s Lynn Squirrel Scouts, who are aged between four and six years old, have been commemorating the 100th birthday of author Judith Kerr, who wrote ‘The Tiger Who Came to Tea.’

Scout leader Tracey Clark explained the children were recently invited to Lynn’s Museum while they were holding an exhibition to celebrate the centenary.

Scouts at Lynn Museum's The Tiger Who Came to Tea exhibition

Tracey said: “All the children and the leaders had a fantastic time exploring the exhibition, dressing up, finding out about tigers, colouring pictures and reading the story.

“Many thanks to all at Lynn Museum for a lovely afternoon.”

Leaders also took part in the fun too!

Back at their scout HQ, the group had previously made tiger masks and used puppets to re-tell the story themselves while working towards their “story time” activity badge.