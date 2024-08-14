The College of West Anglia is looking for past winners of a memorial shield to join a planned 40th anniversary celebration.

Did you or someone you know receive the Kevin Clarke Award while studying at the college from 1984 to the present day?

The award is presented yearly to two electrical apprentice students who have shown the highest level of personal achievement and development during the academic year.

The Kevin Clarke memorial shield

It is presented by family members in honour of Kevin Clarke, a former college electrical apprentice who died following a car crash.

With this year being the 40th anniversary, the college is inviting past winners to a celebration.

The college is looking to track down former apprentices of: Kings & Barnhams, F. W. Hendry, Jackson & Jackson, George Kybird, G. E. Child, D. A. Rollins, H. A. King, T. K. Drake, Fenland Electrical, Lantrode, Gerald Harnwell, Bloom and Wake, D. B. Cushen, W. T. Parker, Kier Plant and Foster Renewables.

“With just shy of 80 recipients, we ask if anyone knows of a winner, or was a winner to please contact marketing@cwa.ac.uk,” a college spokesperson said.