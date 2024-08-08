A developer has submitted a new application for part of a historic town centre listed building to be turned into flats - despite similar plans being rejected last year.

At the beginning of the year, Gain Spvkl Ltd’s plans to convert former offices into four flats on the first and second floors of Bishops Lynn House on the Tuesday Market Place were rejected by West Norfolk Council.

However, the developer has submitted an altered application to the authority, instead asking for permission for the former office space to be converted into three flats.

Bishop Lynn House on the Tuesday Market Place in Lynn

The previous application was refused due to the planned accommodation being “small, cramped and in some instances lacking appropriate natural light as a result of poor design”.

It was also refused as “insufficient information has been submitted with the application to satisfy the Local Planning Authority”.

However, in a design and access statement, Gain Spvkl Ltd said: “We sense an undercurrent of mutual desire here to find a solution for the surely admirable objective of returning this listed building to its former use, thereby safeguarding both its future and the provision of sustainable town centre flats.

“Rather than go to appeal - for which we could indeed have made a reasonable case - we therefore sought instead to arrive at a mutually acceptable solution to the objections raised.”

The developer has said the new plans give more space in the flats by making adjustments to layout.

Previously, there were concerns raised in relation to the level of noise made by popular events held on the Tuesday Market Place such as Festival Too and the Mart.

However, in Gain Spvkl Ltd’s noise report, they said: “Occupiers of the flats concerned might choose not to be there on those nights. Alternatively, they could stay to join in the fun at no charge.”

They pointed out that 23 other flats were recently granted permission within the same building but to the rear side.

The application is currently in its consultation stage, with neighbours currently being asked their views on the conversion.