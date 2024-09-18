A head teacher who has taken over a Lynn secondary school wants to “restore it to its former glory” as staff crack down on enforcing good manners in its students.

Darren Hollingsworth, who took over King Edward VII Academy in January, wants to reinforce a sense of pride in his students to “make the town feel proud of its kids”.

Amid a rise in teenagers nationally committing crimes and being involved in antisocial behaviour, Mr Hollingsworth said that Lynn “deserves more” than what is happening across the UK.

KES wants Lynn residents to feel ‘proud of its kids’

A new culture has been enforced at the school this September which enforces “genuine mutual respect” and cracks down on school behaviour.

Mr Hollingsworth said: “We feel like the town deserves more than what is presented nationally in the terms of behaviour both in school and in the community.

“It is important at KES we know how to treat people with genuine mutual respect. We teach them manners in school, norms we want as parents our children to know. We teach them manners daily.”

Principal Darren Hollingsworth (left) with the house cup

Changes to the school include having teachers chaperone groups of students to their classes after break time to keep a calm and orderly manner to the school.

“We want to restore KES to its former glory,” said Mr Hollingsworth.

The head teacher also wants to celebrate the school’s long history in the town, with KES being founded in 1510.

Year 11 students now have a pelican on their ties, the bird which is on Lynn’s town crest.

“We want to bring back some of the heritage from the town, the idea is that the town should be proud of its school,” Mr Hollingsworth added.

“We are bringing a lot of traditional values back.”

The school is hosting an open evening for perspective parents and students to take a look around.

It is taking place on October 1 from 6-8pm.