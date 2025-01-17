While judging continues for The West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards, this week we shine a light on some of the category sponsors.

Judges are currently out and about interviewing the shortlisted businesses in all eleven categories and Robert Fuller of RFA Digital Film Production is meeting the candidates and shooting videos which will be viewed by the audience on the night of the awards before the winners are announced.

The awards, organised by the Lynn News and our sister title Your Local Paper, will be held on Friday, March 7 at the usual venue of the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place.

Sealskinz was crowned the Mayor’s Business of the Year at the 2024 West Norfolk Mayor's Business Awards. Pictures: Ian Burt

The shortlists for the awards, whose headline sponsor is once again West Norfolk Council, are as follows:

Mayor's Business of the Year (sponsored by West Norfolk Council): Bespak, Home and Garden Outlet, Steele Media.

Image Small Business of the Year (Mapus-Smith & Lemmon): Designs, Smartlift Bulk Packaging, Steele Media.

Businessperson of the Year (Brown & Co): Daniel High (Doctor Thirstys Night Club and Rewind), Emily Phipps (The Angel at Watlington), Tom and Laura McEwan (Home Instead West Norfolk).

Business Innovation (Metcalfe, Copeman & Pettefar): GH Hair Design, Workplace IT.

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (Greenyard Frozen): Conor Clark (MARS), Katrina Moffatt (Benchmarx Kitchens & Joinery), Meg Savage (Eric's Pizza).

Customer Care (My House Online): Crown Lodge, Munchkin and Me, King’s Lynn Residential Care Home.

Independent Retailer: GG's Treasures, Mabel Bakery, The Norfolk Deli.

The Leisure & Tourism award is sponsored by Fraser Dawbarns LLP

Leisure and Tourism (Fraser Dawbarns): Majestic Cinema, True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum, Watatunga Wildlife Reserve.

Employee of the Year (Mars): Dan Mason (Workplace IT), Livvi Hodges (College of West Anglia), Sarah Cox (West Norfolk Deaf Association).

King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn (BID): Fraser Dawbarns, Kip McGrath Education, Rose Garden Flowers.

Environmental Champion (West Norfolk Council): Goodwins Hall Care Home, Mars Food, Springwood High School.

West Norfolk Council is the headline sponsor and is also backing the Environment award. The borough council provides local services and facilities to the residents and businesses of Lynn and West Norfolk.

My House Online is sponsoring the Customer Care category. Based at Riverside Business Centre in Cross Bank Road, Lynn, My House Online is a unique estate agency and property management company. Its approach to selling and letting isn't just business; it's a lifestyle. They have curated a comprehensive sales and lettings package that bundles everything you need under one roof, making selling or letting your home a breeze, a smoother process and a quicker journey for all parties involved.

Greenyard Frozen, of Greenyard Way, Hardwick Industrial Estate, Lynn, has sponsored the Apprentice/Trainee of the Year award and is one of the largest suppliers of fruit and vegetables in the world. They offer healthy food products for any lifestyle, age group, or consumption, fresh, frozen, or prepared, traditional or new varieties, exotic or local, pre-packaged or in bulk.

Mars, of Hansa Road on Lynn’s Hardwick Industrial Estate, has backed the Employee of the Year category. For generations, families and their pets have loved their brands, products, and services. They say: “Our associates are working to ensure that everything you know and love consistently evolves to deliver: A Better World for Pets™; Inspire Moments of Everyday Happiness; Better Food Today; A Better World Tomorrow. We work toward the world we want to see tomorrow by working toward our goals today.”

Chartered accountants Mapus-Smith & Lemmon, of King Street has sponsored the Small Business of the Year award. The professional, reliable and transparent accountacy service employs highly qualified accountants that really “get” you and your business and are dedicated to helping you stay compliant and grow.

Next week we feature Brown & Co, Metcalfe, Copeman and Pettefar, Fraser Dawbarns and Discover King’s Lynn (BID).



