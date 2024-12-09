A man seen putting a toy under his jacket in a King’s Lynn shop has been fined £50 and told to engage more with probation.

Daniel Clarke, 39, of Boudicca Court, Littleport Street, Lynn, pleaded guilty to shoplifting when he appeared before the town’s magistrates on Thursday.

Prosecutor Stephen Munton said Clarke was spotted on CCTV in The Entertainer on October 28 selecting a toy and putting it under his jacket.

He left the shop but was later identified from his description and his distinctive jacket. Mr Munton said the value of the toy was unknown.

He added that Clarke is the subject of a probation supervision order imposed in June.

George Sorrell, mitigating, said that Clarke was slowly turning his life around. He said he had been drug-free for some time and had even stopped taking his methadone prescription.

He admitted the progress being made was “very slow” and could take years or even decades but Clarke was trying.

Mr Sorrell suggested the offence could be dealt with by way of a fine and magistrates agreed.

Clarke was fined £50 with £20 victim surcharge and £50 costs. The bench told him to continue to make progress and urged him to interact with probation more closely.