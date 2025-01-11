Shoppers can help to boost a Lynn charity by signing up to an online initiative.

Easyfundraising has partners with more than 8,000 brands who donate part of what shoppers spend to a cause of shoppers’ choice and The Purfleet Trust is included in the scheme.

Kieran Gamble, from The Purfleet Trust, said demand for the charity’s services, which support the homeless, has skyrocketed.

Staff at The Purfleet Trust

“Most people don’t realise the full extent of people affected by homelessness. At The Purfleet Trust we try to give individuals skills so they can live independently in the future and not need our services.

Volunteers at the trust's Purfleet Pantry

“The goal is to help people on that road out of homelessness and break the cycle of falling back in. We support people on their journeys however long it takes for them to get back on their feet.”

Shoppers need to sign-up and select The Purfleet Trust as their chosen cause, and then do their online shopping via the platform with retailers offering free cashback donations.

Kieran, 27, added: “The money raised from easyfundraising is a really handy additional income stream for us and helps support our services, especially over the winter months when we need extra funds.

“It helps with daily expenses and can go towards buying essential ingredients for the kitchen at the day centre.”

On the easyfundraising website The Purfleet Trust says: “We believe everyone has a right to a decent, affordable home and access to services promoting independence.

“In West Norfolk, we support individuals facing homelessness and food insecurity. Our King’s Lynn services include a Health and Wellbeing Centre, social supermarket (Purfleet Pantry), pathways houses, employability coaching and a furniture project.

“Your donations through easyfundraising enable us to sustain vital support in our community.”

Find out more and sign-up at: https://www.easyfundraising.org.uk/causes/purfleet-trust/