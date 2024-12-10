A Spanish jewellery shop which will be the first of its kind in England is set to open in town tomorrow.

Husband and wife Darren and Catherine Mooney will be opening Miramira on Lynn’s High Street Wednesday, offering “something for everyone”.

They will be operating a franchise of the large costume Spanish jewellery business, which has more than 120 stores across Europe. This will be its first in the UK.

The couple moved to Spalding, Lincolnshire two years ago from Cork in Ireland, and decided Lynn was the place they wanted to open the store as they love the area and think it has great potential.

Miramira will provide jewellery for people of all ages, from children through to teenagers and older people.

Catherine said: “I have a lot of diversity here when it comes to my clientele.”

The store’s jewellery is 14-karat gold plated, but is also made with stainless steel so it will last longer.

“We think that this shop will bring a lot of joy and excitement to Lynn,” Catherine added.

“The shop's colours are bright, vibrant and fresh. Our brand is very versatile and suits all ages.

“We think this will be a new go-to spot for the people of Lynn for jewellery as we have a huge range to pick from.

“We are all excited about it. I think it will be a nice little lift for Lynn.”

The shop will offer a 12-month guarantee on all jewellery.

Catherine first saw a Miramira store during a visit to Madrid, and felt something similar was “missing in the UK”.

“We like the idea of it - and wait until you see the colours, they are gorgeous,” she added.

The store will be in the premises which used to be occupied by The Body Shop before it closed earlier this year.

This came after the high street skincare and cosmetics chain tumbled into administration in February.

The Lynn business was among 75 of the company’s UK stores to close.