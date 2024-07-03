Year 11 leavers returned to a Lynn school to find the premises had been transformed into a casino for their end-of-year prom, complete with a balloon archway entrance.

Springwood High School’s Class of 2024 arrived suitably dressed for the celebration, with evening suits, ball gowns, and cocktail dresses all on colourful display.

They were delivered to the venue in equal style, with a range of diverse transport to be seen outside the school, from classic cars and vintage motors to mopeds, motorbikes, a lorry, and a horse-drawn carriage.

Springwood High School students turned up in style to their prom. Pictures by Ian Burt

One student even arrived on horseback, riding sidesaddle in a flowing dress.

Over the course of the evening, the graduates enjoyed roulette tables, classic arcade machines, and racing car simulators, as well as a dance machine and DJ, while refreshments included pizza and sweets.

Also on offer was a photo booth, which proved popular with partygoers eager to commemorate the occasion.

Rebecca Davies-Mays, assistant head and head of Year 11 at Springwood, said: “It was an evening of celebration for an exceptional year group.

“They have not only risen to every challenge set, but often they have excelled and surpassed expectations.

“They have worked extremely hard for their GCSE exams and were very deserving of this prom.

“They should be very proud of what they have achieved at Springwood over the past five years – I am sure they will achieve phenomenal results. We wish them all the best for the future.”

Do you have a story? Email: molly.nicholas@iliffepublishing.co.uk