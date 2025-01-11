College students visited the seat of government when they travelled to London for an unforgettable day as part of their studies.

Students studying A-Level Politics, Law and History at the College of West Anglia enjoyed a day of learning and engagement. Their visit included a guided tour of the Houses of Parliament where students explored the historic halls and chambers.

As part of their experience, the group observed live debates in the House of Commons, gaining insight into current parliamentary discussions, including debates on the ongoing issues in Gaza.

Students in the shadow of Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament

They also witnessed a series of challenging questions directed at prominent figures, including former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, offering a first-hand look at the workings of modern politics.

After their time in parliament, the students took on the role of politicians themselves in a lively “Snap Election” activity.

Dividing into groups, they formed political parties and developed comprehensive policy platforms on critical areas such as education, social welfare and environmental Issues.

In a spirited campaign, the “Yellow Party” emerged victorious, earning the support of their peers with a compelling set of policies which demonstrated creativity, teamwork and a deep understanding of contemporary issues.

Head of business, humanities, science and computing, Scott Leadley, said: “Taking our current A-Level students to the Houses of Parliament gave them real insight into the political workings within the UK.

“This visit allowed our students to deepen their understanding of the democratic process while sparking their creativity and critical thinking during the Snap Election activity.”