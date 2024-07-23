A free pirate and mermaid event kick started summer holiday events at King’s Lynn’s Vancouver Quarter last Saturday.

Hundreds of families enjoyed swashbuckling fun with street entertainers with their sword juggling and balloon modelling skills. Children ran among the giant bubbles which filled the air and the East Angles Brass band performed.

Entertainment at the pirates and mermaids event. Picture: Ian Burt

A pirate party magic show took place on stage in Broad Street and a ‘real-life’ mermaid greeted families who entered The Place on New Conduit Street.

There was a treasure hunt and an array of arts and crafts as well as free face painting.

Vancouver Quarter assistant manager, Shelley Overson said: “It was great to see the shopping centre bustling with families enjoying the free fun on offer.

“We are grateful to the stores that took part in the treasure trail and for everyone involved in assisting us with putting on such a successful event. We now look forward to hosting our Alice in Wonderland theme event on Saturday, August 31.”

