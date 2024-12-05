Christmas has definitely arrived in Lynn when the giant star at the town’s Greenyard site is lit-up.

Gaywood Primary School pupil Eleanora Osane, 9, was chosen as the winner of a competition, promoted in the Lynn News, to create a superhero and she is the first child from the school to officially switch-on the star.

More than 350 children took part in this year’s contest with the prize of conducting the switch-on.

The frozen food company wanted to make fruit and vegetables more exciting for children to inspire them to embrace their ‘five a day’.

Eleonora chose a corn on the cob and named the superhero after her favourite singer, Taylor Swift. She visited the Greenyard site on Monday, December 2, to do the honours and her artwork will be on display in the factory on the Hardwick Industrial Estate.

“It’s the first time a Gaywood Primary pupil has switched on the star,” said Lara Wardill, pastoral support, attendance and safeguarding officer at the school, a member of the West Norfolk Academies Trust.

“Eleonora was thrilled and surprised when she found out that she had been chosen to turn on the famous King’s Lynn star,” she added.

The school also held a Rudolph Run this week to raise money for The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House, which offers hospice care and support, and the parent association is also holding a Christmas decoration competition in the run-up to the end of term.