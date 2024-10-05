A drunk teenager who was “antagonising” members of the public could have avoided coming to court if he had complied with a police caution.

However, Harvey Devitt, 18, of Walnut Avenue North in West Winch, could not say no to another Lynn night out despite being given an order by officers prohibiting him going into the town centre during weekend evenings.

He appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place on Norfolk Street in Lynn.

Devitt was being ‘antagonising’ on Norfolk Street in Lynn

Prosecutor Jessica Neequaye said that in the early hours of May 25, Devitt repeatedly approached police officers and started swearing at them.

He also repeatedly behaved in an “antagonising” fashion towards members of the public who were located near Bar 100.

Police issued him with a dispersal notice and asked him to leave the area.

However, Devitt refused to do so and was arrested.

He was given the opportunity to comply with a police caution. He was ordered not to go into Lynn town centre between 10pm and 7am on Friday and Saturdays for a period of time.

However, Devitt was seen at a later date in Lynn town centre going into a nightclub.

The teenager appeared unrepresented in court, and when asked by magistrate John Hare why he did not comply with the caution, he said: “I don’t know.”

Mr Hare then asked: “Do you think you were lacking thinking skills at the time?”

Devitt responded yes to the question.

He was fined £150 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £60 and court costs of £85.

As a final warning, Mr Hare said: “Just watch your drink. If you get pulled into court again, things will get worse and worse.”