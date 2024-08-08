Staff at a care home are making minutes count for residents with a new initiative aimed at improving their well-being.

Amberley Hall Care Home in Lynn has introduced ‘Remembories’ – a programme where residents are encouraged to remember memories.

Staff have committed to spend at least ten minutes each day with a resident promoting this.

All staff from carers to the catering and garden teams are encouraged to spend a small proportion of their day to foster meaningful interactions with residents.

It is especially aimed at those living with dementia.

The initiatives has the concept of “ten-minute moments”, and project support manager Carolann Hinson said: “Each morning, every team member –from carers and nurses to reception staff, gardeners, and the catering team - is encouraged to spend ten minutes with a resident, dedicating just a small portion of their day to foster meaningful interactions.

“This could take the form of a chat and a cuppa, a walk in the garden, taking part in an activity together or giving a mini-massage or other pamper treatment – it’s all down to the individual resident and the team member.

“We believe in the power of connection and the profound impact that simple acts of kindness can have on our residents – just ten minutes is enough to make a real difference.”

The scheme is considered vital because it can help with social interactions, emotional support, mental stimulation, improving mood, developing a sense of purpose, and physical health.