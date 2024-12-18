Big smiles are guaranteed to beam across thousands of West Norfolk faces this Christmas after a record-breaking festive toy appeal.

An estimated £28,000 worth of toys and gifts have made this year’s Your Local Paper and Radio West Norfolk Christmas Toy Appeal the best ever.

Representatives of charities and organisations collecting trays full of toys said your help will make a “huge difference” to families who would have gone without this Christmas.

As the cost of living crisis continues to bite, your generosity means adults and children across the borough will enjoy some festive cheer.

Representatives queued at the Dedicated Care unit in Lynn’s Hardwick Narrows on Monday to collect arms full of gifts from presenter Simon Rowe, who spearheaded the appeal.

Both Simon and YLP want to say a massive “thank you” to our readers, radio listeners and local businesses for your support.

“I’m overwhelmed by everyone’s generosity, not only have the donations been in the thousands, but the gifts themselves have been quite amazing,”

Simon said.

“Despite times being tough it’s always great to see it hasn’t stopped people thinking about others less fortunate than themselves.

“Thank you so much if you donated this year, you really have put some big smiles on little faces – I’m ready to do it all over again at Easter now.”

Ken and Lesley Hubbard collect trays of toy from Simon Rowe to distribute on behalf of Christians Against Poverty. Pictures: Ian Burt

More than 25 outlets came on board this year acting as collection points ranging from supermarkets and independent businesses, to pubs.

Caroline Dudley receives gifts from Simon Rowe for the Magpie Centre in South Runcton. Pictures: Ian Burt

Bev Boulter who collected trays of gifts on behalf of Action for Children Early Childhood and Family Service Base Nar at South Lynn, said the gifts will go to those aged from birth to five.

“It really makes a huge difference. We are still seeing a massive impact from the cost of living crisis. Many families in work are struggling to make ends meet and this time of the year it is difficult for them,” she said.

John Draper from the Ferry Project based at Wisbech said the gifts and toys he collected will go to “the ones who need it the most” - adults at the hostel who have children and also to the project’s mother and baby unit.

John said clients on the streets have families but no money to spend on their children at Christmas.

Ken and Lesley Hubbard from Christians Against Poverty echoed the message that the gifts would make a huge difference explaining how the pressure of Christmas makes it even more difficult for families experiencing debt.

Lesley said youngsters would otherwise have to go without at Christmas through no fault of their own.

More than 60 charities in West Norfolk will benefit from your generosity and after Monday’s collection, toys were then delivered to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday for distribution among a whole host of patients of all ages.

West Norfolk legal firm Ward Gethin Archer was again our toy appeal sponsor and Lynn-based Thurlow Nunn supplied a van for collections.

Your donations have gone to many charities including family centres, children’s homes, food banks, housing associations, young carers, local projects, the Salvation Army and West Norfolk Deaf Association to name just a few.

Sue Irving, editor of YLP, said: “I never stop being amazed by the generosity shown from people in West Norfolk in helping those who have fallen on difficult times.

“Each year we ask for your help and each year you deliver - with thousands of donated gifts.

“We are also extremely grateful to all the businesses for their support and those businesses who allow their premises to be used as drop-off points.”