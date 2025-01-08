The “incredible” West Norfolk community has been praised for its generosity in helping the Your Local Paper Winter Appeal charities with supporters said to be “utter marvels”.

As we approach the last few weeks of the annual appeal, charities have told us just how much your donations have helped them this winter.

January is the last month of the appeal which supports the homeless and vulnerable in our community.

Lynn food bank strategic project manager Helen Gilbert has said thank you to the "utter marvels" within our community. Picture: Ian Burt

We are proud to have so far raised just a few pounds short of £5,000. The lion’s share has been for King’s Lynn Night Shelter which has received £2,113 while The Purfleet Trust in Lynn has benefited

from donations of £1,748 and King’s Lynn Food Bank £1,087.

King's Lynn Night Shelter. Picture: Ian Burt

In expressing gratitude for their donations, a spokesperson for The Purfleet Trust said: “Everyone at The Purfleet Trust would like to give a huge thank you to the team at Your Local Paper and the

incredible West Norfolk community for their efforts in the Your Local Paper Winter Appeal.

“We have been blown away by the donations which have already made a huge difference to Purfleet this winter.

“In the past few weeks, we have been able to provide Christmas meals and gifts for our clients experiencing homelessness which has let them feel valued and helped to create happy memories this Christmas.

“The appeal means that our day centre can continue being a warm, safe and welcoming environment for vulnerable people in King's Lynn and we can provide vital homelessness services to the people that need them this winter.”

Helen Gilbert, strategic project manager at the food bank, has also thanked readers, saying they are “utter marvels”.

She said: Thank you to everyone who has been so generous to the food bank this winter - you're utter marvels!

“During December we distributed 586 food parcels to local people in need and 40 per cent of those were for children.

“Your donations have ensured that we have had enough resources to support people with their basic food parcel, provide a pack of Christmas food extras (including gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, custard and a trifle kit), and provide support with home energy costs if needed.

“Without the support of local people, we simply wouldn't be able to do what we do, so a big thank you to you all.”

Lucy McKitterick, night shelter director, said: “It's been wonderful to see such a generous response from readers to the YLP Winter Appeal.

“We'd like to thank everyone who has contributed, your support is a great encouragement to us at the night shelter and also a big help towards the costs of remaining open for our guests this winter.

“Your donations have paid the rent on St John's House for the winter quarter, and made a very helpful contribution towards our other costs as well - thank you for putting a roof over the heads of people who have nowhere else safe to stay this winter.

“The night shelter receives no local or national government funding, so support and fundraising in our local community is especially valuable.

“We'll be holding our big winter fundraiser on Saturday, January 25, 7pm at the Guildhall, ‘An Evening with Call the Midwife’.

“We're delighted to be welcoming Heidi Thomas (series writer and creator) and Steve McGann (Dr Turner) to Lynn to share some of the stories behind the show, and answer questions - all profits to the night shelter thanks to generous sponsorship from King's Lynn Priory Rotary, not to be missed!

“Also later this month we'll be holding two further information evenings for new volunteers - Thursdays, January 23 and 30, 7pm at St John's Church, all welcome, no need to book (you only need to come once).

“So if any readers are interested in helping the night shelter in practical ways, this is the evening for you.”

The Winter Appeal also asked people living in the Downham Market area to consider supporting the town’s food bank at Eternity church.

There is still time to make a donation to the appeal if you are able.

Your money will help our chosen charities maintain their vital services especially during the continued cost of living crisis.

We are asking for cash or cheque donations which will allow the charities to spend the money on what they need the most whether its food, heating and running costs, items of warm clothing or various services including counselling.

If you can help, donations can be dropped into the YLP office at 17 Tuesday Market Place in Lynn.

If you are making a donation, please write the name/names of the charity you are supporting on an envelope for us to forward on your behalf.

Cheques should be made payable to: King’s Lynn Night Shelter, The Purfleet Trust or King’s Lynn Food Bank, and can also be given/posted directly to the charities.

Cheques for the Downham Food Bank should be made payable to: Eternity Downham Market (please write DM food bank on the back) and posted direct to: Downham Market Food Bank, Eternity Downham, Sovereign Way, Trafalgar Industrial Estate, Downham Market, PE38 9SW.

Donations can also be handed in person on Tuesdays and Fridays between 9am to 4pm to the Downham Food Bank.

Lynn Night Shelter is based at St John’s House in The Walks, the town’s food bank is at the TS Vancouver building, South Quay, and The Purfleet Trust is at Pathway House at Austin Fields.



