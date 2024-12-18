Eat My Words banner

I cannot believe that any of the Lynn News team has beaten me in reviewing my favourite cafe in Lynn.

So I’m very pleased to have had the opportunity to let you know about Norbury’s Fine Foods, found on the corner on the High Street.

I’ve popped into this cafe many times for a lunchtime treat to take back to the office, but myself and colleagues Sue and Rebekah decided to sit in and enjoy a sandwich, coffee and chat.

Norbury’s first came to Lynn in 1996, but in recent years moved to the High Street location offering a light and spacious seating area, with windows perfect for watching the world go by.

The three of us went on a Tuesday lunchtime and had to wait for a brief moment for a table due to it being so busy - which I only take as a good sign.

A friendly waitress greeted us and asked if we didn’t mind sitting at a bar-style table. We agreed and opted to sit at the table, overlooking the kitchen.

We sat on a bar-type table looking into the kitchen

We perused the menu for a brief moment before going up to the till to order… although I already knew what I wanted.

It is safe to say Norbury’s has some of the best coffee available in Lynn.

However, on this occasion, I decided to go for a chai latte (£3.30 plus 40p for oat milk) which had the perfect amount of spice and was warming on a cold winter’s day.

Conscious of her caffeine intake, Rebekah went for a decaff latte with oat milk (£3.30 plus 40p for both an alternative milk and decaf coffee) which she said was creamy.

Rebekah's decaff latte with oat milk

“You can always rely on a Norbury’s coffee to be really delicious,” she said.

Sue, who classes herself as a “coffee snob” went for a regular latte (£3.30). She was impressed with her choice and with how hot her drink was and thought it was good value for money.

“It was nice to have a hot drink while we waited for our food,” she added.

Sue's latte was hot and creamy

My chai latte (with oat milk) came with a dusting of cinnamon on top

Now onto food. We all went in ravenous for some good grub, and that is exactly what we got.

The sandwich I chose is an absolute favourite of mine, and all of the components make it an absolute class choice.

It is the houmous with roasted pepper, tapenade, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach and chilli jam sandwich on sourdough bread (£7).

My houmous sandwich, with roasted pepper, tapenade, sun-dried tomatoes

This sandwich is fresh and packed full to the brim and is delicious. It is incredibly filling as well.

Sue went for the smoked ham and piccalilli sandwich, also on sourdough bread (£7), which she said was “very filling” and that the bread was “fresh and soft” and the ham was “quality” and all-round “very tasty”.

Sue went for the smoked ham and piccalilli sandwich

Finally, Rebekah went for the smashed avocado on sourdough toast (£6.50) which was topped with chilli jam dukkah spice.

“The avocado tasted fresh and it was far from bland,” Rebekah said.

“Sometimes avocado can be dull, but with the extra additions it was flavoursome and had a direct kick to it.”

Rebekah went for smashed avocado on toast with chilli jam and dukkah spice

We also ordered a bowl of chips to share (£3.50), which were crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. We did struggle to polish these off due to being quite full from our sandwiches.

I’d also like to add that the staff at Norbury’s are absolutely lovely and always give service with a smile. Myself and Rebekah are fairly regular takeaway customers and one lovely lady has taken to remember our orders.

Our total came to £35.10. I believe for the quality of food and the amount you get, this is a fair price to pay.

Norburys is often busy on a lunchtime

We opted to have a bowl of fries to share

If you went to a chain coffee shop like Costa or Starbucks and bought a sandwich and a coffee, you would be paying a lot more for lesser-quality food and drink with a smaller portion.

Some of the decor in Norburys

Ratings out of five:

Food: Fresh, delicious, and lots of it. *****

Drink: Excellent coffee which was piping hot. *****

Price: A fair price to pay for a lunchtime treat. ****

Staff: Faultless friendly staff. *****

Decor: A perfect window-watching spot with comfortable seating and thoughtfully decorated. ****