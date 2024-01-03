There was a special delivery at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Monday with the arrival of four New Year’s Day babies.

The first to arrive was a baby girl, Evoleht, born at 4.08am on New Year’s morning weighing 7lb 4oz.

Her proud parents, Sneha and Thomas, said that she was the “best New Year’s present” they could have asked for.

Proud parents Sneha and Thomas with baby girl Evoleht

Another baby girl, Nevaeh was born at 5.34am on January 1 to parents Katie and Charlie, weighing 6lb 1oz.

Proud parents Katie and Charlie holding their baby girl Novaeh

Baby Lyndon was born at 5.40am weighing 6lb 15oz to Megan and David.

Baby boy Lyndon born on New Year’s Day

Chloe and Nathan also welcomed the arrival of their son who was delivered at 6.26am weighing 5lb 3oz. Chloe and Nathan are yet to decide on a name for their son.

Samantha Lamb, who was the midwife in charge on New Year’s Day, said: “Happy New Year from all of the midwives, support workers, and doctors at QEH.

“What better way to start the new year than with the arrival of lots of New Year’s Day babies.”