Crews from West Norfolk played their part in a fire chief’s charity challenge which raised more than £18,000.

The car cleaning gauntlet was thrown down for crews to wash a combined total of 999 vehicles at fire stations and some other venues in Norfolk on Saturday, October 26.

Crews smashed the target after holding washes across 27 communities.

Firefighters from Fakenham with sponges at the ready

The challenge was set by Norfolk Fire & Rescue Service’s chief fire officer Ceri Sumner who said: "Our service is well known for its great teamwork and community spirit. I was so proud of all our teams that took part and together they washed 1,507 cars across the county, raising vital funds for The Fire Fighters Charity. It was a brilliant success and am so grateful to our staff and to the public who went along to their nearest fire station to support us."

Sandringham's car washing crew.

More unusual vehicles to be cleaned included a digger, fairground ride, mobility scooters, bikes and a lorry cab. Blue light colleagues also popped by with the occasional police car and ambulance being given some sparkle and shine.

Local crews taking part were: Downham Market (raising £515 washing a total of 42 vehicles), Fakenham (£849.27 from 78 washes), Hunstanton (£582.25 from 42), King's Lynn North (£464.37 from 45), Methwold (£522 from 43), Outwell (£600 from 48), Sandringham (£241.50 from 30) and Terrington (£364.20 from 44 held at Clenchwarton).

A total of £18,068.28 was raised with £16,541 going to The Fire Fighters Charity and £1,526.46 to local causes nominated by crews.