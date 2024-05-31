The anticipation is over as the exciting line up has today (Friday) been revealed for this summer’s Festival Too which includes headline acts Ocean Colour Scene and Sigala.

Back for its 39th year of providing free music and entertainment in West Norfolk, the popular festival has something for all ages from when it kicks off on Saturday, June 29 in Lynn to the final performance on Saturday, July 13.

Costing around £180,000 to stage, Festival Too is one of the largest free-ticket events and attracts thousands of music lovers to the town and this year will see 28 acts perform across the three weekends.

Boo Radleys

Headline performers this year on Saturday, July 6 on stage in the Tuesday Market Place are iconic English rock band, Ocean Colour Scene with hits including Riverboat Song, The Circle and The Day We Caught the Train. The Birmingham band was formed in 1989 and has notched up nine albums, three of which went into the top five. They have had a string of top 20 hit singles in a career spanning more than 20 years which has seen them support Manchester rockers Oasis at Knebworth.

Nineties Britpop band The Boo Radleys, best known for their 1995 track ‘Wake Up Boo’, will be the supporting act that night.

Talented DJ and producer, Sigala, headlines on July 13. With uplifting dance anthems, including ‘Came Here for Love’ and the iconic ‘Sweet Lovin,’ the festival organisers say he is set to ignite the event with his chart-topping hits.

Ocean Colour Scene

Support for Sigala will be from Scottish singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Sandi Thom and Nineties pop band 911

The South, which was formed when British pop institution, The Beautiful South, split in 2007, will be on stage on Friday, July 5 celebrating the Beautiful South’s legacy and their own songs.

Classic songs including: A Little Time – the number one single, Perfect 10, Rotterdam, Old Red Eyes, Good as Gold and Don’t Marry Her will resound around the Tuesday Market Place. The South will be supported by 90s dance act Livin’ Joy known best for hits Don’t Stop Moving and Dreamer.

On Friday, July 12, the Amy Winehouse Band headline. Amy’s original band, led by her long-term musical director/bass player Dale Davis and close friend from the start of her career, will celebrate Amy’s era with this, the only completely authentic reimagining of the Amy Winehouse sound.

Sigala

And in addition to the top acts, Festival Too will feature a diverse range of artists and bands from emerging local talents to internationally renowned acts.

The festival line-up is as follows:

Saturday, June 29 in King’s Staithe Square: 80s Tribute perform (Duran Duran tribute) followed by the traditional fireworks display.

Sandi Thom

Sunday, June 30, King’s Staithe Square: The Gliders, Red Door Café, Erin Tasker, Jazz Signs, Good Company and Motorcity Vipers perform.

Switching to the Tuesday Market Place, on Friday, July 5: Top Cover, Oli Harris, The Vagaband, Living Joy, The South.

Saturday, July 6, Tuesday Market Place: The Coots, The 355’s, Youth Killed It, The Boo Radleys, Ocean Colour Scene.

Amy Winehouse Band

Friday, July 12, Tuesday Market Place: Sketchead, Wicca (local Battle of the Bands winners from last year), East Angles Brass, Johnny 2 Bad, The Amy Winehouse Band.

Saturday, July 13, Tuesday Market Place (supported by West Norfolk Council): The Walkmen, DJ Dylan Green, Khalysis, Sandi Thom, 911 and Sigala.

The Festival Too official afterparty hosted by Mark Purdy will take place at Lynn Corn Exchange on July 13 from 10.30pm. Tickets, £6.50 in advance, can be purchased from the Corn Exchange website, or will cost £9 on the door.

Festival Too has been providing a free music festival in Lynn since 1985. It is fundraised for and organised by a committee of volunteers and is supported by business sponsors, donations and fundraising activities.

911

Don’t forget to support the festival during the events as collectors will be moving around with donation buckets and your contributions are important in staging of the event.

For the full festival line up, see www.festivaltoo.co.uk

