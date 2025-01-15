A designer menswear outlet in Lynn’s town centre will close as it is “not making any money”.

Signs have been placed in the windows of Coneys advertising a closing down sale, stating that “everything must go”.

The store, which sells clothing from brands such as Cavani, Michael Kors and Tommy Hilfiger, only opened on High Street in May 2022.

It was the first outlet in Norfolk for Coneys, which has premises in Lincoln and Boston.

Company director Scott Crowson told the Lynn News: “We have got a few stores, but the King’s Lynn one isn’t making any money at the moment.

“It is not disastrous. I am just not making anything, so it is not worthwhile.

“King’s Lynn is very busy in the summer with tourism, but in the winter it is very quiet. People don’t travel and we don’t get the tourism.”

Coneys opened in the old Burton's building, which had been lying empty for a year.

Mr Crowson says that staff were given advance notice of the impending closure to give them time to find new employment.

An exact shutting down date has not been confirmed.

“We put a lot of work into the store, and the staff are great,” Mr Crowson added.

“No one has done anything wrong. The (economic) climate hasn’t made things easier, and the budget hasn’t helped.

“It is just a shame that the store hasn’t worked out.”