Two people have been arrested after police were called to reports of violence involving three people in Lynn this morning.

Officers, who were called to Hillington Square at 9.17am, said a woman in her 30s suffered serious facial injuries and was taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

Another woman in her 30s was arrested on suspicion of affray.

She was taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre, before being transferred to the QEH for treatment of injuries sustained at the scene.

While officers were on the scene, concerns were raised for the safety of a man inside a property who was threatening to harm himself. This was resolved safely.

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of intentional strangulation and was also taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains.

Fire engines have been seen parked up on nearby St James Street

A cordon was in place on Hillington Square during the incident, and the junction between Millfleet and London Road was closed for a short time while emergency services were on the scene.

It has since reopened.

Ambulances and fire engines were seen on Millfleet this morning, with fire engines also spotted on St James Street.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said that crews from Lynn were called to assist police at Hillington Square, with a stop message received at around 10.40am.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.