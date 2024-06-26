It was two nights of a party atmosphere during the opening weekend of a town’s new nightclub which caters for everyone.

Rewind, which occupies the former Bar and Beyond premises, opened its doors on Friday night, with more than 500 people turning out to drink and dance the night away.

It received a similar response on Saturday evening - again seeing more than 500 people attending.

The queue outside of Rewind on opening night. Picture: Tom Anderson

Daniel High, the owner of Rewind as well as Dr Thirsty’s, said: “Everyone seemed to enjoy it, all the comments were positive.”

Hundreds enjoyed a mixture of 70s, 80s and 90s music throughout both evenings, with band Good Company and DJ Mark Farge also performing during the opening weekend.

Nathan Hollands, manager of the club, added: “Lighting and sound went well and the band was well received.

Bands performed on the club's opening night. Picture: Tom Anderson

“There are little things that need to be tweaked, but it feels clean and fresh. We also have a great security team.

“We had people come in as young as 18 years old and people as old as in their 60s.”

Back in April, Daniel and Nathan said that they wanted to make Rewind a space for older adults who want to enjoy a night out, but that everyone - no matter their age - would be welcome.

The dancefloor was busy on Friday night. Picture: Tom Anderson

This weekend, Rewind will welcome the band Kill Me Kate on Friday night as well as DJ Dirty Den.

On Saturday, DJ Chef will also be performing at Rewind.