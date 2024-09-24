A popular toy retailer is set to open a new outlet inside a town centre shop in time for Christmas.

As it continues its comeback to high streets across the UK, Toys R Us is set to welcome customers to a ‘shop-in-shop’ within Lynn’s WHSmith.

Having opened the first Toys R Us shop-in-shop in the UK in 2023, WHSmith has continued to open new outlets throughout 2024.

Last week, the books, stationery and gifts retailer announced plans for a further 37 new stores - including one in Lynn.

It comes after all Toys R Us stores closed in 2018 after the company filed for bankruptcy.

WHSmith later stepped in and bought the rights to relaunch the UK branch of the Toys R Us online shop, and trialled physical concessions in other parts of the UK in 2022.

After it opens three new stores in the south of England this Saturday, WHSmith will continue to open an average of three Toys R Us shop-in-shops every week in the build-up to Christmas.

Sean Toal, managing director at WHSmith High Street, said: “Nearly 40 years ago Toys R Us first came to the UK, and we take great pride in being the steward of this much-loved brand in the UK.

“We’ve had queues around the block for many openings in the last year which tells you just how much people are loving seeing Toys R Us back again.

“But our job isn’t done yet, and I’m pleased to be bringing the magic of Toys R Us to even more customers over the coming months ready for the best time of year – Christmas.”