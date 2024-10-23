Motorists are likely to face more traffic queues in Lynn town centre with news that a busy road is set to close next week for five days for essential carriage resurfacing work.

Replacement of the worn and damaged surface of Vancouver Avenue is due to start on Monday, weather permitting, and traffic will be diverted.

This will add to the woes of getting in and out of town as current road work on London Road in front of The Walks and near St James’ Swimming Pool and the police station, is causing traffic tailbacks in both directions, particularly at peak morning and evening travel times.

Part of the emergency gas repair works along London Road in Lynn which is now complete. The road is due to be reinstated shortly.

However, Cadent, the gas distribution company, has said the emergency gas repair work on this stretch has been completed and work to reinstate the road due “as soon as possible”.

Michael Blakley, customer operations area manager at Cadent, said: “We were called to the junction of Regent Way and St James' Road, King’s Lynn, on Monday, October 14 following reports of a smell of gas. Cadent engineers took immediate action to make everything safe and used specialised equipment to pinpoint the source of the escape before carrying out an emergency repair.

“This repair has now been completed and the road will be reinstated as soon as possible.

“If you smell gas, please act immediately and call the gas emergency service on 0800 111 999. Please do not assume it is related to this. It may not be and needs to be checked out.”

In relation to Vancouver Avenue, this will be the third time the road has been closed due to various works.

Previously, its closure has led to gridlock for traffic in and around town.

During this latest planned work, costing £170,000, Norfolk County Council’s Highways has said access to properties will be maintained but there will be times when vehicle access is restricted when work takes place in front of driveways.

During these times residents need to park their vehicles at alternative locations, the council has said. Anyone who has any specific access requirements is asked to speak to the team on site or get in touch with the council.

During the road closure, traffic will be diverted via Goodwins Road, Tennyson Road, A148 Gaywood Road, Blackfriars Road (for southbound traffic flow), Railway Road (for northbound traffic flow), London Road and Vancouver Avenue in both directions.

The work will be carried out by the county council’s community and environmental services department and its contractors.

Residents are also still experiencing difficulty getting into town from the other end of Lynn with the on-going work on another busy main route.

There are traffic lights on the A148 Grimston Road as part of work to construct a roundabout in connection with the new homes development at nearby Knights Hill.

A few months ago, the county council changed its work plans for construction after concern was voiced about the impact this would have on businesses and residents trying to get into town and to the port.