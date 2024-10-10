Tributes have been paid to a “highly respected” estate agent director who worked in Lynn for more than three decades.

David Hardingham, 49, died suddenly on September 20 this year - with his funeral set to take place at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday, October 15.

David started working for Belton Duffey when he left school at the age of 16 and “through the hard work and dedication he was known for”, worked his way up to being the company’s director by the time he was 33.

David died on September 20. Picture: Belton Duffey

A tribute from the estate agents said: “David was highly respected by clients and colleagues alike and will be missed immensely by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him.

“We grieve not only a deep loss for an exceptional individual but also for the family and friends David leaves behind to whom we offer our deepest condolences.”

His funeral will have family flowers only, but donations can be made during the service to West Norfolk Athletics Club, which David supported.

A celebration of his life will also be taking place at The Wildfowler on Gayton Road after the service, which his family has invited everyone to join.