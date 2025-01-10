Three locals who first met picking their children up from nursery have teamed up in a bid to combine their skills to “save the Carnegie for the people of Lynn”.

James Wadham, Antonia Hayes and James Goodman-Stephens have formed The Margery Kempe Trust after seeing the “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to apply to repurpose Lynn’s historic Carnegie Library building on London Road.

Applications were opened by Norfolk County Council in July

Antonia Hayes, James Wadham and James Goodman-Stephens formed The Margery Kempe Trust

last year for individuals or community groups to take the building on, reassuring concerned members of the public that the building opened by Andrew Carnegie in 1905 would not be turned into flats or a retail premises.

The trio formed the Margery Kemp Trust (TMKT) in a bid to take on the historic building as the library is due to move this year over to a new purposely built premises on New Conduit Street.

It is a charitable organisation with an “ambitious and innovative cultural and community programme” developed to amplify Lynn’s 49,000 stories and honour 125 years' worth of fond memories made inside Lynn’s magnificent town library building.

Lynn’s Carnegie Library - which the trust is hoping to take over

Norfolk County Council has shortlisted The Margery Kempe Trust, which believes it is the only local finalist.

It aims to establish a dedicated centre for “life writing and storytelling” in the Carnegie to celebrate the people of Lynn through their personal stories.

The organisation will also promote Lynn's unique claim in literary history as the birthplace of English life writing, thanks to Margery Kempe's groundbreaking 15th-century autobiography.

The group while doing community outreach work. Picture: The Drone People

A spokesperson on behalf of the trust said: “The Margery Kempe Trust believes everyone in Lynn has a story.

“They will empower the community to discover, craft, and share their stories through written, audio, visual, and digital media.

“Championing all forms of life writing and storytelling—from memoir to oral history to TikTok—TMKT will promote creativity, well-being, and connection.”

The organisation plans to offer “diverse and innovative” workshops, programmes, and events celebrating the “transformative power of personal stories”.

The Margery Kempe Trust promises to restore and safeguard this iconic building for the people of Lynn.

Their robust proposal for The Carnegie Library includes a light-touch historic restoration of the building, creating accessible spaces, and offering creative programming that honours the literary heritage of this beloved heritage Grade II listed building.

The organisation plans to oversee a restoration project that “respects the historic and symbolic value of the building”.

The Margery Kempe Trust comprises Gaywood and North Lynn residents who met outside nursery, dropping off their children.

James Wadham has a background in the Fire and Ambulance services, bringing community outreach and operational expertise.

Antonia Hayes is a published author with professional experience in publishing, bookselling, marketing and festivals.

James Goodman-Stephens brings extensive business experience from his 14 years at Google, where he’s led Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging initiatives.

The other finalists in the competition to take over the building are currently unknown. Norfolk County Council has been approached for comment.