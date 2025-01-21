An English and Maths tutoring company has officially opened its doors to a brand new premises with the help of the Mayor.

Kip McGrath has moved from its premises on Norfolk Street into a brand new, purpose-built location on Albion Street where tutors will continue to deliver tailor-made lessons.

West Norfolk Mayor Paul Bland officially opened the premises.

Parents, pupils and friends came along to mark the celebration

Also invited to the official opening day were pupils, parents and friends to celebrate the next step of the company’s journey.

Phonics, English and maths games had been set-up on computers where children could challenge their parents to see who scored highest to earn a certificate.

There was face and hand painting, a quiz-quest, as well as a raffle with some fabulous, prizes donated by 25 local businesses. A buffet prepared by a parent was also enjoyed alongside a cake made by tutor Nicola, who also runs local catering company, Good Tastes.

Paul Baker from KL1 Radio with Cllr Bland and centre directors Heather and Paul Rugg opening the brand new building

Centre directors, Heather and Paul Rugg were “overwhelmed” by the support shown by Kip families, friends and the local business community, welcoming around 80 visitors to the site.

Paul Baker from KL1 Radio hosted the event, introducing the mayor and interviewing parents and children for a special feature on his breakfast show.

One parent who attended the even, Carrie Ann, said at the event: “As a Kip family, I’d just like to say how wonderful you all are and how impressed I am with how you’ve all helped my daughter over the years.

“She is more confident and her work has really improved.”

Cllr Bland with centre directors Heather and Paul Rugg opening the brand new building

Another parent, Helen, who had a 10-year-old son who goes to Kip McGrath, added: “Charlie says his tutor is really nice and he loves his weekly sessions.

“He thinks he’s learning a lot with (tutor) Penny’s support. He is always excited for the lessons.”

Since opening its doors on Norfolk Street five years ago, the tutors at Kip McGrath, who are all fully qualified teachers, have delivered more than 12,500 lessons.

West Norfolk Mayor Paul Bland opening the new Kip McGrath centre on Albion Street

A supplementary education, delivered by Heather and her team of tutors, Kip McGrath aims to help its learners reach their full potential.

Focusing on maths and English, each lesson is pupil-specific, and progression is at the student’s pace. Lessons can be in-centre, or online and is one-to-one tuition in a small group setting.

You can find out more information about Kip McGrath via its website or via its Facebook page, @kipmcgrathkingslynn.

