A fire at a tyre business has forced its owners to temporarily close the shop once again to allow a damaged building to be removed.

Firefighters rushed to Discount Tyres in Saddlebow - known locally as Trotty’s - after a huge blaze broke out in the early hours of Friday, November 1.

Despite much of the business being destroyed, the shop was able to open again on Tuesday, December 10 in a temporary building on the same site, but from today, officials say it must close so that the scorched property can be taken down.

Due to the severity of the fire, no cause could be determined. Picture: John Millward

In a Facebook post, the owners said that they expect it to be shut for seven to ten days but plan to keep people updated throughout the process.

At the time of the fire, the family business, which was set up in 1989, said that everybody was left “absolutely distraught” and “very raw”.

Due to the severity of the fire, the cause was unable to be determined.