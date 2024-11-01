Firefighters tackled a huge blaze at a tyre business on the outskirts of Lynn in the early hours of this morning.

The fire, at Discount Tyres on High Road in Saddlebow, was first reported at around 4.09am and appears to have destroyed the business’ main unit.

A post on the Discount Tyres’ Facebook page this morning said: “As the word is already getting round, please know that we are closed for the foreseeable future due to a massive fire outbreak.

“Please do not try to visit us! We will update when suitable. Thank you for your understanding.”

On its website, Discount Tyres says it is a “proud family business” which started in 1989 and has three generations of the family working for the company.

“We soon outgrew the original premises on Austin Fields and started our search for bigger premises,” its website adds.

The fire was at Discount Tyres on High Road in Saddlebow. Pictures: John Millward

“A lot of hard work went into securing & setting up the new saddlebow site, but we are sure you’ll agree that it feels like home (literally).”

Crews from Lynn, Fakenham, Terrington, Massingham, Heacham, and Downham alongside the aerial ladder platform from Lynn and the Environmental Protection Unit from Sprowston were sent to the scene of the blaze.

They wore breathing apparatus and used main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters managed to put out the fire this morning

The fire took hold in the early hours of this morning

A thermal imaging camera was also used to check for hot spots.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service advised residents to keep windows and doors closed when it posted on social media about the blaze at 5.04am.

The stop message was received at 7am.