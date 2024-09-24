A van driver remains in hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Lynn last week.

Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage after the collision on Edward Benefer Way (A1078) on Thursday.

It happened at a roundabout at 5.50am and involved a white Citroen Dispatch van.

police istock

The driver, a man in his 60s, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in a stable condition.

Any witnesses to the collision, or anyone travelling in the area who may have dashcam footage of the vehicle, is asked to contact Norfolk Police quoting reference 63 of September 19.

They can do so via the Norfolk Police website, by emailing luke.heffer@suffolk.police.uk or by calling 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.