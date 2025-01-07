If you’re travelling to the coast in a couple of weeks, you may see a fleet of Volkswagens going to Hunstanton.

Owners of the German car are making their annual trek, named Run To The Hun, to raise money for the Hunstanton RNLI.

Hundreds of motor enthusiasts, who come to West Norfolk from around the country, will be meeting at Sainsbury’s car park on Lynn’s Hardwick Industrial Estate on Sunday, January 26 at 9.30am.

Some of the unique vehicles that attended last year's event

There will also be convoys leaving earlier from Downham, Thetford, Huntingdon, Norwich and Royston, meeting the others at Lynn before trekking to the coast.

They will be leaving for Hunstanton at 10am, and on arrival will be parking at the Southend Road car park.

The event is organised by the Anglia Dub Hub.