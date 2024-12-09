Home   News   Article

Warning to King’s Lynn Christmas shoppers after women’s purses are stolen

By Kris Johnston
Published: 10:45, 09 December 2024

Police have issued a warning to Christmas shoppers after two women had their bags “dipped” at the weekend.

The pair had their purses stolen in a Lynn shop - and officers are urging people to look out for others who could be potential targets for crooks.

A West Norfolk Police statement on Saturday said: “If you're out Christmas shopping over the next few weeks make sure to keep an eye on your purses and wallets.

Police have issued a warning after two women had their purses stolen in Lynn. Picture: iStock
“Two women had their bags dipped earlier today in a shop in King's Lynn and their purses were taken.

“Please share this information with anyone who may be at risk - particularly those who are more likely to be carrying larger amounts of cash.”

The force issued the following advice for people to keep their belongings safe:

• Carry your purse in a zipped-up bag, and always keep the bag close to you and where you can see it

• Attach an audible alarm to your purse or wallet, such as purse bells

• Never leave your bag in a shopping trolley or basket

• Avoid withdrawing large amounts of money if not necessary

• Be aware of people around you, following you, or getting too close to you and your belongings

