A hard-working youngster has been busy raising money to help homeless people in the area.

Daisy Watson, aged eight, organised a charity non-uniform day at her school last week to raise money for the homeless at Lynn’s Night Shelter.

So far she has raised £527 of her £1,000 goal.

Daisy Watson has been raising money for a good cause

Her charity day went very well, with most children taking part in the non-uniform day.

Emma Watson, Daisy’s mum, said: “I believe that it has opened up the conversation between some children and their parents regarding some people's situations and how we can all do more to help.

“I had many parents comment on how kind it was of Daisy to think about it - it’s just her though.”

“She has always been the type to think about others. We are super proud of her.”

Daisy is still hoping to get to £1,000 and has a JustGiving page for anyone wanting to donate to the cause.

Daisy is already thinking of the next charity event she could hold to raise money for causes she believes in, having held others in the past.

Initially Daisy wanted to buy, cook and serve food for people at the night shelter, but due to safeguarding reasons she was not able to.

However, she found a creative way to still help the cause.