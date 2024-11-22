Customer care is at the forefront of a successful business and we are looking to reward a company that offers it in abundance at next year’s West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards.

We will be looking to crown a company that always puts customers first with the Customer Care Awards when we once again celebrate the best of our businesses with the prestigious black-tie evening.

Nominations for this award and 11 others are now open for the 2025 awards, which will be held on Friday, March 7 at its usual venue of the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place.

The headline sponsor of the Business Awards is West Norfolk Council, and the Lynn News and our sister publication Your Local Paper organise the event.

The Customer Care category is sponsored for the second year running by My House online, of Riverside Business Centre, Cross Bank Road in Lynn. The award will recognise the organisation, irrespective of size or sector, that can prove the customer really does come first.

You will need to be able to demonstrate commercial success and strategies for growth while achieving excellence in looking after customers.

Louise Malkan from My House Online at the 2024 awards. Picture: Ian Burt

The organisation must have objectives for high-quality customer service and clear methods of monitoring and evaluating standards.

Tipsy Teapot on Lynn’s High Street scooped up the Customer Care award at this year’s Mayor’s Business Awards, with judges saying it gives its visitors “the most fantastic experience possible”. Newson & Buck estate agents of King Street, Lynn and Free Your Body Therapy, of Austin Fields, Lynn were shortlisted.

The full list of award categories are: Mayor’s Business of the Year (sponsored by West Norfolk Council), Small Business of the Year (Mapus-Smith & Lemmon), Businessperson of the Year (Brown & Co), Business Innovation (Metcalfe, Copeman & Pettefar), Environmental Champion (West Norfolk Council), Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (Greenyard Frozen), King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn (BID), Customer Care (My House Online), Employee of the Year (MARS), Independent Retailer and Leisure & Tourism.

The awards provide an opportunity to celebrate environmental achievements and the impact of businesses on the local area.

To nominate businesses and/or individuals for the awards, visit: www.mayorsbusinessawards.co.uk

…sponsoring the Customer Care award

…headline sponsor and the Environmental Champions and Mayor’s Business of the Year award sponsor

Brown & Co is sponsoring the Businessperson of the Year category

…sponsoring the Apprentice or Trainee of the Year award

…sponsoring the Business Innovation award

…sponsoring the King's Lynn Champion category

MARS is sponsoring the Employee of the Year award

Got a business story? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk