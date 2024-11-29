Today is the final day to get your nominations in for next year’s West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards.

There’s still time to tell us who you think is a stand-out employee who should receive recognition at the ceremony in March 2025.

The Employee of the Year will be crowned when we once again celebrate the best of our businesses with the prestigious black-tie evening.

Tyler Pease, chef de partie at The Angel at Watlington, took home the Employee of the Year award, sponsored by MARS. He is pictured with Shaun Keight, of MARS, left, and Richard Crouch, who runs The Angel. Picture: Ian Burt

Nominations for this award and 11 others are now open for the 2025 awards, which will be held on Friday, March 7 at its usual venue of the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place.

The headline sponsor of the Business Awards is West Norfolk Council, and the Lynn News and our sister publication Your Local Paper organise the event.

The Employee of the Year award is once again sponsored by MARS, whose food production factory is based at Hansa Road in Lynn.

Individuals may nominate themselves or be nominated by their employers or colleagues. The judges will be looking for an outstanding contribution not only to the organisation and its success but also to colleagues’ welfare and enhancing the working environment and customer experience.

Tyler Pease, a chef at The Angel in Watlington, won the award at this year’s event, beating off competition from fellow shortlisted contestants Hannah Bates of Arbuckles and Helen Stafford of The Old Store at Snettisham.

The full list of award categories are: Mayor’s Business of the Year (sponsored by West Norfolk Council), Small Business of the Year (Mapus-Smith & Lemmon), Businessperson of the Year (Brown & Co), Business Innovation (Metcalfe, Copeman & Pettefar), Environmental Champion (West Norfolk Council), Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (Greenyard Frozen), King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn (BID), Customer Care (My House Online), Employee of the Year (MARS), Independent Retailer and Leisure & Tourism.

The awards provide an opportunity to celebrate environmental achievements and the impact of businesses on the local area.

To nominate businesses and/or individuals for the awards, visit: www.mayorsbusinessawards.co.uk

Nominations close today.