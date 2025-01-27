A Lynn couple raised £1,500 from their wedding which they donated as a thank you to a hospital charity after the groom underwent high-risk, life-saving heart surgery.

David and Julie Bachmann tied the knot after being together for 32 years and they asked for donations to the Royal Papworth Charity instead of wedding gifts.

David, who underwent an emergency heart bypass, also known as coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) at Royal Papworth Hospital last spring, proposed to Julie while he was recovering in his hospital bed.

The couple's thank you donation to Royal Papworth Hospital from their wedding

Julie says David undergoing life-saving surgery made them realise how important they were to each other and added: “Consultant Hassiba Smail and all the other staff involved in David’s treatment and care are amazing people.

Wedding bells for David and Julie

“The wedding gift donation is our way of saying thank you to all the staff. If it were not for them, we would not be together.”

Dr Smail, consultant cardiothoracic surgeon at Royal Papworth Hospital, said: “When I met David and Julie for the first time, I felt the love in the air, especially as they spoke to me about their wedding plans after the surgery.

“David was very sick with heart failure and his surgery was high-risk but Julie was amazingly strong and supportive. He was on mechanical support after his surgery, but again Julie was optimistic and gave him the energy to fight. David had a light guiding him and he made it. Life always gives a second chance.”

The charity has said thank you to all the happy couple’s wedding guests for their donations explaining through the kindness of supporters, it is able to put money towards:

• specialist equipment to get patients home quicker

• support for relatives with last-minute accommodation – keeping families together during difficult times

• the education and training of staff and volunteers to ensure our patients receive the best care and treatment

• research that pushes the boundaries in treating heart and lung disease

The hospital said the charity plays a vital role in ensuring the hospital continues to provide the highest standards of care, while also driving forward new ways of treating heart and lung disease.

Heart and lung diseases remain two of the biggest killers in the UK and it is estimated that 3.5 million men and 3.5 million women in the UK are currently living with cardiovascular disease.

Royal Papworth Hospital is the UK’s leading heart and lung transplant hospital, treating more than 50,000 patients each year.