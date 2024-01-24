There are hopes that West Norfolk could join the likes of Windsor and Kensington by becoming a Royal Borough to celebrate its connection to the monarchy.

It comes as Liberal Democrat councillor David Sayers, who represents Gaywood North Bank ward on the borough council, has put forward the idea to the authority.

Cllr Sayers, with support from fellow Lib Dem councillor Rob Colwell, has introduced a motion seeking Royal Borough status to the council, which is set to discuss it at the full council meeting next Wednesday.

King Charles III at Castle Rising Church in 2023

"This motion represents a thoughtful recognition of our history and a strategic effort to secure a distinct status for King’s Lynn,” he said.

“It's a step towards cementing our historical ties and positioning the borough for a meaningful future.”

West Norfolk has a long history of connections with the monarchy – including Lynn’s charter which was granted by King John in 1204.

The King John statue in New Conduit Street, King's Lynn

The motion highlights this and other key historical moments in Lynn’s history, such as when the town was renamed in 1537 from Bishop’s Lynn to King’s Lynn in another charter – this one from King Henry VIII.

It also acknowledges the borough’s close ties to the Royal Family, in large part thanks to the connections to the Sandringham Estate and Anmer House, which is the country residence of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The motion, if approved, will signal the council's intent to formalise these connections through the Royal Borough status.

In the motion, Cllr Sayers said: “This strategic move is motivated by a collective commitment to strengthening our community's bond with the royal heritage, fostering a profound sense of pride, and fortifying our collective identity.

Lib Dem Gaywood councillor David Sayers. Picture: West Norfolk Council

“It is a testament to our dedication to preserving and celebrating the rich historical ties that bind our borough with the monarchy.”

An application would then be submitted to The Cabinet Office’s Royal Names team, which facilitates the process.

It says, in guidance for applications, that protected Royal titles are “sparingly granted” and “strict standards are applied”.

If West Norfolk was to be granted Royal Borough status, it would join the likes of Greenwich, Kensington and Chelsea, Kingston upon Thames, and Windsor and Maidenhead.

Windsor Castle – which is located within the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead

Sutton Coldfield was the first place to officially become Royal in 1528 – an honour bestowed by King Henry VIII.

The most recent was Wootton Basset, which was given a ‘Royal’ prefix in 2011, due to its repatriation of military personnel at nearby RAF Lyneham.