Rob Colwell, Liberal Democrat West Norfolk Councillor for the King's Lynn Area, writes our weekly Friday Politics column…

Happy New Year to everyone, and what an exciting year politically 2025 is shaping up to be. With the largest reorganisation of local government in over 50 years on the horizon, we can expect a lot of discussions surrounding devolution and its potential opportunities and challenges. Here in North West Norfolk, the Liberal Democrats are keenly focusing on the chance to finally take decisions and funding away from the Norwich-dominated Norfolk County Council, which has been led by the Conservatives since 2017.

Over this period, the council has been marked by relentless cuts to public services, with the most vulnerable in society, particularly in adult and children’s services, bearing the brunt of these reductions.

Cllr Rob Colwell by one of the two flashing speed signs outside King Edward VII High School

The Conservative Party’s long-held control over Norfolk County Council has led to a series of mismanagements, including a looming debt ceiling nearing £1billion. Public outcry over poor budgeting, ineffective services and a lack of transparency in decision-making has become a major issue. It’s no surprise that the Liberal Democrats have made significant gains, winning by-elections in North West Norfolk in recent years, and taking the role of official opposition.

Labour continues to have zero representation locally. The residents of our county deserve better than to be governed by a council that has failed them so badly and I am optimistic that restructuring into a unitary authority will hopefully bring positive change in the best interests of residents.

It is suggested that elections be deferred to allow structure and governance to be set up for this new style council, on yet undefined boundaries. On the local front, I imagine that Labour will be relieved they may not face elections this year. Looking back on the first six months of the Labour government, I’m not surprised that so many people are beginning to question their vote.

Before and after. The path linking Springwood Estate with Springwood High School, organised and paid for by Cllr Rob Colwell’s Local Member Fund.

Pensioners, who were cruelly stripped of their winter fuel allowance, and the WASPI women who were betrayed by Labour’s reversal of pension promises, are among the many groups who feel let down. Additionally, farming communities are unfairly bearing the brunt of government policies, all while simply trying to feed the nation.

These are just a few of the reasons why people are losing trust in the major parties. However, I urge caution, as I’m deeply concerned about the rise of the populist radical right wing, who target the most vulnerable and prey on their fears. We’ve all been warned about snake oil salesmen. Their attacks on migrants, religious groups, minorities and climate change denial are dangerous and must be confronted head-on.

The phrase "hope not hate" encapsulates my core political belief. Rather than blaming others, I strongly believe that our country’s fortunes, and indeed the well-being of its residents, won’t improve until we repair our broken relationship with Europe, and make life better for people across the country.

As a councillor, some of my proudest moments of 2024 include the successful completion of flashing 20mph speed signs outside my former school, King Edward VII, installation of the Gayton Road speed check sign near Springwood High School, and the proper upgrade of a muddy path linking Spring Lane towards the school. In 2025 I am pushing for more bus shelters, following the installation of those in Gaywood, and I will continue to campaign for our local rivers and seas, particularly the Gaywood River and Heacham beach.

Finally, I want to thank all the residents I met on the doorsteps in 2024. For many, it was the first time they’d been approached by a politician. I’ve learned so much from these conversations and am committed to representing your needs as your local councillor. I look forward to meeting many more of you in 2025.