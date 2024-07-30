Whether it’s the sense of community, music, stalls or the fact that it’s free, this festival sees thousands flock to the town each year.

In the past, Festival Too, on Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place, has welcomed big names to its Saturday-night stage such as Example, Pixie Lott, The Vamps and Scouting For Girls and this year was no different with Norfolk-born DJ Sigala bringing the two-week-long extravaganza to a close.

But what is it that the thousands of people who attend love the most? I popped down to see for myself.

PC Ben Jarvis, along with many other officers, was on hand to make sure the event remained safe and enjoyable for those visiting.

“We are here for reassurance, if you need us, if you need somebody to help, come and find someone in a yellow jacket - we are here for that,” he said.

For businesses like Thompson’s, a family sweet shop run by Jason Smith, the festival brings an abundance of customers which is why they have set up at Festival Too every year since it started 39 years ago.

The event relies on fundraising to be able to run and volunteers like Emily Brown and Holly Manning were out with collection buckets and smiling faces all day.

“It brings life back to the town,” said Emily.

The committee has thanked everyone for their support and has told people to keep their eyes peeled for fundraising events as next year marks the 40th festival.