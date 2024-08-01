Where do you think the highest and lowest valued properties are placed in Lynn?

Now you can find out as a recent study has revealed the town’s most and least expensive streets based on properties sold during the past five years.

Castle Rising Road, Manor Road and Nursery Lane, all based in the Woottons, have some of the highest-valued homes across the Lynn area.

Harewood Drive was ranked as one of the cheaper places to live in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

Some of the cheapest residential streets in Lynn include St Nicholas Close, Harewood Drive and Barrett Close.

Fast sales property Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across Lynn postcodes.

On Castle Rising Road, three properties sold for an average price of £926,666. Manor Road had three properties sell for £598,333 and Nursery Lane saw five properties sell for an average of £533,500.

Manor Road in South Wootton had some higher value properties sold in the past five years. Picture: Google Maps

On the other end of the scale, five houses on St Nicolas Street in Gayton sold at an average price of £63,700 and six properties on Harewood Drive in North Wootton sold for £70,833.

Below are the average prices of the top 10 most and least expensive streets in Lynn…

Most expensive:

Castle Rising Road, South Wootton (PE30 3JD): £926,666

Properties on Castle Rising Road sold for an average price of £926,666. Picture: Google Maps

Manor Road, North Wootton: £598,333

Nursery Lane, South Wootton: £533,500Elmhurst Drive, South Wootton: £514,222

The Birches, South Wootton: £510,791

Grimston Road, South Wotton: £504,375

The Howards, North Wootton: £474,928

Castle Rising Road, South Wootton (PE30 3JA): £472,750

Malvern Close, South Wootton: £465,000

Gayton Road, Lynn: £445,399

Least Expensive:

St Nicholas Close, Gayton: £63,700

Houses on St Nicholas Close in Lynn sold for an average price of £63,700. Picture: Google Maps

Harewood Drive, North Wootton: £70,833

Barrett Close, Lynn: £71,375

Loke Road, Lynn: £80,500

Hampton Court, Nelson Street, Lynn: £82,500

Columbia Way, Lynn: £84,000

Allinson Court, Stonegate Street, Lynn: £90,125

Waterloo Street, Lynn: £91,500

Friars Street, Lynn: £92,571

Gainsborough Court, Lynn: £93,666