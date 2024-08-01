Where are King’s Lynn's most and least expensive streets based on property sal
Where do you think the highest and lowest valued properties are placed in Lynn?
Now you can find out as a recent study has revealed the town’s most and least expensive streets based on properties sold during the past five years.
Castle Rising Road, Manor Road and Nursery Lane, all based in the Woottons, have some of the highest-valued homes across the Lynn area.
Some of the cheapest residential streets in Lynn include St Nicholas Close, Harewood Drive and Barrett Close.
Fast sales property Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across Lynn postcodes.
On Castle Rising Road, three properties sold for an average price of £926,666. Manor Road had three properties sell for £598,333 and Nursery Lane saw five properties sell for an average of £533,500.
On the other end of the scale, five houses on St Nicolas Street in Gayton sold at an average price of £63,700 and six properties on Harewood Drive in North Wootton sold for £70,833.
Below are the average prices of the top 10 most and least expensive streets in Lynn…
Most expensive:
Castle Rising Road, South Wootton (PE30 3JD): £926,666
Manor Road, North Wootton: £598,333
Nursery Lane, South Wootton: £533,500Elmhurst Drive, South Wootton: £514,222
The Birches, South Wootton: £510,791
Grimston Road, South Wotton: £504,375
The Howards, North Wootton: £474,928
Castle Rising Road, South Wootton (PE30 3JA): £472,750
Malvern Close, South Wootton: £465,000
Gayton Road, Lynn: £445,399
Least Expensive:
St Nicholas Close, Gayton: £63,700
Harewood Drive, North Wootton: £70,833
Barrett Close, Lynn: £71,375
Loke Road, Lynn: £80,500
Hampton Court, Nelson Street, Lynn: £82,500
Columbia Way, Lynn: £84,000
Allinson Court, Stonegate Street, Lynn: £90,125
Waterloo Street, Lynn: £91,500
Friars Street, Lynn: £92,571
Gainsborough Court, Lynn: £93,666