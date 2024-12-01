A 12-year-old boy has been left “shook up” after a drunk woman tried to strangle him when he was out playing with his friends.

Laura Symonds, 36, of Eastfields in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where she was due to be sentenced for two offences.

However, due to Symonds not attending while a pre-sentence report was carried out by the probation service, sentencing was pushed back and she was warned she could risk going to prison if she does not turn up for her next appointment.

Symonds was at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday

In a previous hearing, Symonds admitted assault by beating and using threatening words to cause alarm or distress.

Both incidents took place on May 10 in Downham, as a 12-year-old boy was playing with his friends when he was suddenly approached by Symonds, who grabbed him by the neck.

Prosecutor Jessica Neequaye said that so much force was used that the boy nearly fell off a wall he was sitting on.

Ms Neequaye added that the boy’s friends “froze” in fear. A nearby witness then contacted the boy’s father informing him about what happened.

A statement provided by the boy’s father said that his child has autism and ADHD and that the incident “upset” him and “shook him up”.

“He couldn’t understand why he was strangled. He was playing a game with his friends. He wouldn’t leave mine or my wife’s side. He is now scared to be out in the dark or by people who are drunk,” he said.

Later on in the evening on the same day, Symonds was on Bay Walk in Downham shouting loudly.

She was on her knees crying and swearing loudly.

A person who was babysitting a four-year-old in a nearby property heard the commotion and looked out of the window.

Symonds spotted the person and shouted at her: “You come down here, I will beat your arse.”

The person asked Symonds to be quiet as children were trying to get to sleep but she continued to shout and scream. The police were then called and she was arrested.

Symonds appeared unrepresented in court and told magistrates that her “mental state is awful”.

“I don’t remember what happened that day. I know I shouldn’t drink,” she said.

Symonds has missed a probation appointment twice.

She will return to court at an unknown date.