“I’m going to rip her head off” was just one of the threatening voicemail messages a 30-year-old woman left to her ex-partner after finding out he was with another woman.

Jasmine Eastwood, of Chadwick Square in North Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday where she admitted harassment without violence.

The court heard from prosecutor Sarah Fiddy, who said that between July and October last year, the victim was dating Eastwood.

In October, the victim decided that he no longer wanted to be in a relationship with her and, after it ended, he blocked her phone number.

However, Eastwood left a number of voicemails to the victim saying: “F**k you.”

Another said: “I’m going to rip her head off, it’s not going to end well.”

The victim said that he couldn’t sleep due to the stress caused by the voicemails.

He added it made him feel worried about returning back to work and how this would impact future relationships.

In mitigation, George Sorrell said that Eastwood had been “unlucky” in her relationships.

“She felt like she had been treated very badly, she was feeling very low at the time,” said Mr Sorrell.

“He left this lady quite unexpectedly. His new girlfriend was pregnant.

“There were nine messages of abuse, she had no intention to carry them out.”

Magistrates imposed a 12-month restraining order banning Eastwood from contacting the victim.

She was also fined £80 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and court costs of £80.