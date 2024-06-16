“Your name should be clover, because you spread easy,” was just one of many insults a 65-year-old directed at a woman.

Those words landed Stephen Cook, of Shiregreen in Fairstead, in Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he was sentenced.

During a previous hearing, he admitted causing harassment without violence.

The victim had contacted the police after receiving numerous messages from Cook, who is her ex-partner. She no longer wanted any contact with him.

The series of insulting and unwanted messages were sent between May 27 and July 10 last year.

One of them said: “Your name should be clover, because you spread easy.”

A victim impact statement was read out in court, in which the victim said that she no longer feels comfortable coming into Lynn because of Cook.

“I feel apprehensive in my own home and I’m scared to go to Lynn on my own,” the statement read.

In mitigation, Ruth Johnson said that Cook could not handle the relationship breakdown.

“He felt like he was unequipped to deal with the breakdown in the relationship,” said Ms Johnson.

The solicitor said that Cook has dealt with a number of mental health issues and is now being helped by the Purfleet Trust.

“He has been caused anxiety - his mental health did take a massive hit,” she added.

She said that the messages sent were “spontaneous” and “ill-thought”.

Cook was fined £120 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £48 and court costs of £45.

A restraining order for 12 months was also imposed, meaning Cook must not contact the victim or go to her home address.