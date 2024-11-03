Here are the letters to the Lynn News from Friday, November 1, 2024…

Why so much secrecy over site inquiries?

Why is the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Trust so determined to keep secret the inquiries it made before rejecting alternative sites for our much-needed new hospital?

My interest was first raised this spring when my local parish mag announced that QEH boss Alice Webster had cancelled her guest speaker talk with the local Women's Institute.

She had been booked to talk about the new hospital and Cllr Tom Ryves had given notice of a series of questions to her.

Then Ms Webster cancelled saying that as a civil servant she was barred from discussing hot topics in the run up to a general election.

That was six months ago and despite a PR campaign in support of the on-site rebuild decision, Cllr Ryves and reader Steve Mackinder still question why the hospital refuses to release its findings about alternative sites.

Given this on-going denial of accountability by the hospital I have lodged a formal Freedom of Information request.

It does seem ridiculous that we, the public, have to turn to the law in the hope of finally cracking this secrecy nut about such mundane planning matters.

Philip Wagstaff

Methwold

A great man who will be sadly missed

I was very saddened to hear of the death of Geoff Capes recently.

Geoff was a lovely guy I met over 40 years ago when the former strongest man was at his peak.

Basically, at just 11 years of age in July 1981, I had broken my arm playing football in a neighbour's garden in my then home town of Skegness in Lincolnshire.

As a result I ended up in the Pilgrim Hospital in nearby Boston for a week.

Hence, during my time in the children's ward in Boston's Pilgrim Hospital, we all got a visit and chat with a young Geoff Capes.

I believe Geoff was living in nearby Holbeach at the time so I was so immensely grateful to have met such a great celebrity at such a difficult time.

Geoff raised my spirits so much. He was a great and very compassionate man who will be so sadly missed.

Geoffrey Brooking

via email

School is yet another victim of the second home brigade

While I'm sure having MP James Wild get involved in the issues surrounding another closure of a village school must help I fear the sad threat of the potential closure of the Brancaster Primary School represents another stumble along the road towards the demise of the 'community' in the locality.

Clearly the steady decline in the numbers of local children in Brancaster has triggered the number crunchers into action and (as always) the axe falls on the side of money and efficiency and needs of the children and their families and the wider community come a poor second to the needs of the people with the spreadsheets and the slide rules.

While the executives at the Diocese of Norwich Education Trust make much of “considering the needs of the small school and the children” it looks like the writing is on the wall for another rural school.

So, where does the blame lie here? We're all quick to jump to the obvious conclusion that it’s the swamping of the area by second homers who don't bring children to the village and the crippling cost of even the tiniest house now defeats the wallets of young local couples who find themselves driven out of their own villages by the incomers and I'd guess this is entirely the reason for this upset.

Even the spokesperson for the education trust made a mealy-mouthed reference to the “change in the demographic” which is posh code for the Chelseafication of swathes of our coastal strip and while the local authorities are finally waking up to this existential threat to these crumbling communities it's probably too late for Brancaster and with the cessation of the cacophony at the school gates and the hubbub as parents walk in and drop off their offspring another little village grows ever silent.

Still, it's not likely to be bad news for everyone... before long some London barrister will snaffle the redundant building and with the aid of an architect and a twee interior designer will dress up the lovely old building and another achingly bijou 'glass and steel' pied-a-terre will join the growing array of nails being relentlessly driven into the coffins of ordinary village life. Apparently, it's progress!

Steve Mackinder

Denver

Empty houses could be repaired and used for them

On reading the article on the homeless issue rising in Lynn (written by Molly Nicholas), I agree with her, on the problem, but not on the issue of not enough houses empty to put them in.

At the bottom of my road is a large empty house and grounds, left to rot by whoever owns it.

It’s on Wisbech Road, on the main drag down to the town. Not only is it an eyesore but it’s making our area an eyesore for the people who live in or near the area.

This and many other empty properties in Lynn could be repaired and used to home the poor homeless people.

Mrs J Waddington

via email

I remember exciting trips on steam train to Hunstanton

Last week’s Lynn News reported depressing news that the King’s Lynn to Hunstanton railway line will most likely not happen.

The business case was irrefutable and the popularity of its feasibility were all there as well.

The case against it was that it would be compromised by development.

Let's not lose sight of the fact that councillors gave planning permissions to greedy builders in the first instance, so the crows have come home to roost on their myopia. Yet more ammunition to oppose new house building.

I am old enough to remember excursions to 'Sunny Hunny' by steam trains with all the thrills and excitement which went with it.

This has now given way to motorists letting off angry steam in congested traffic, and when they reach Hunstanton, parking is a nightmare.

When planning committees talk a lot of steam at meetings, could it be argued that they are contributing to global warming?

David Fleming

Downham

Refuse men were lovely to me and my horse Bella

Please would you thank the refuse men in West Dereham on behalf of me and my cob mare Bella.

We were riding along a single track road, overgrown hedge and trees, when we heard something with flashing lights coming towards us.

What a hero the guy on foot was: “I will hold him, the truck will back up,” he said.

I dismounted and put Bella on the verge.

With that he stood at Bella’s head, fussing her and feeding her an apple from his pocket as the guys came past very slowly.

He then kissed her on the nose!

That's the way to do it, well done and thank you crew.

How kind and patient they were.

Cindy Babbington

via email